Iconic New Hope, PA Business Reopens Following Thursday Evening Fire Incident
A fire was reported at the iconic Logan Inn on Ferry Street in New Hope (Bucks County), PA. earlier today. But no serious damage has been reported, and in fact, the business has already reopened for the evening, according to at least one Facebook post from an employee.
Eyewitnesses in local Facebook groups say that smoke was first reported just before 5 pm on Thursday afternoon.
Crews responded to the blaze, including fire crews from nearby Hunterdon County.
As of 5:31 pm, it was "under control," Tom Sofield of LevittownNow (@BuxMontNews) was the first to report.
The incident appeared to be centered on the roof of the building.
"Had a lot of smoke, but no fire. We had an exhaust fire quit on us. Smoke built up, and it all escaped out of the roof vent. No fire," the employee wrote in a comment in the public New Hope & Lambertville Community Facebook group around 6 pm.