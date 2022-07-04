Fireworks ignite shrubs at BlueClaws display in Lakewood, NJ

LAKEWOOD — There were some scary moments during a fireworks display at ShoreTown Ballpark after the Jersey Shore BlueClaws game Monday night.

During the display after the BlueClaws game, some shrubs behind the centerfield wall caught fire, according to BlueClaws spokesman Greg Giombarrese. The Lakewood Fire Department and Ocean County Fire Marshal were already present and put the fire out quickly.

"The fire took place in an area that is cleared by staff after the seventh inning of every fireworks game and no fans were in the vicinity," Giombarrese told New Jersey 101.5.

There was no evacuation of the stadium and the rest of the display was fired off without further incident.

Giombarrese said that the team will be offering tickets to those at the game another game with a fireworks display.

"As our fans were not treated to the complete and vibrant show they anticipated, any fan with a game ticket to the Monday, July 4th game can exchange that ticket for a reserve seat to any remaining fireworks game this season," Giombarrese said.

The following fireworks displays are scheduled for this season, all Friday nights:

July 8 - Italian Heritage Night (Corona Hard Seltzer)

July 22 - Marvel Super Hero Night with Thor

August 5- Star Wars Night (NJR Home Services)

August 19 - Boy Scout Night (Boy Scouts of the Jersey Shore)

August 26 - First Responders & Salute to Heroes Night (RWJBarnabas Health)

September 9 - End-of-Summer Fireworks (Sunny Days Sunshine Center)

All exchanges are for a reserve seat only and can be made by calling 732-901-7000 option 2 or in-person at the BlueClaws Box Office.

The Lakewood Scoop was first to report on the fire.

Bob Giaquinto contributed to this report

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Beautiful sunflower fields to visit in NJ 2022 Among reasons why the “Garden State” remains a fitting nickname for New Jersey — late summer means the arrival of sunflower season.

There are at least six fields, spanning the state. Some are in bloom as of early August, while others are planned to peak from late August to late September.

Calling or emailing before heading out is always advisable if weather appears to be an issue.

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.