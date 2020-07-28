Fireworks Return Wednesday Nights to Seaside Heights

It's been a summertime tradition as long as I can remember, and unfortunately due to the Coronavirus pandemic this summer, we haven't had weekly Wednesday night fireworks in Seaside Heights.

That all changes as fireworks return to Seaside Heights this Wednesday Night (7/29)

The fireworks start at 9:30 p.m and can be viewed from anywhere on the boardwalk. There will also be fireworks next Wednesday night (8/5) as well, but it will be shut down if people do not adhere to proper social distancing.

According to NJ101.5:

The message from Seaside Heights police chief Tommy Boyd for Wednesday night: Be on your best socially distanced behavior, and the displays will continue every Wednesday night through August "if everyone does the right thing". If you're social distancing you don't have to wear a mask, but you should wear a mask anyway because people feel more comfortable. We're just hoping it goes well so we can have future fireworks"

There is no charge to watch the fireworks in Seaside Heights.

The Lakewood BlueClaws are hosting another "Fireworks Extravaganza" on Thursday, July 6th at First Energy Park in Lakewood.

Just like the firework display, the BlueClaws did back on July 4th weekend, tickets once again are $40 bucks which include food, live music, and souvenirs.

