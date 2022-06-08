This is one of the coolest ideas I've ever heard. Get ready for Grown Up Camp, August 21st, at Liberty Lake Day Camp in Bordentown.

Liberty Lake and Screamin' Hill Farm Brewery have teamed up for this first-ever day of fun. Tell your friends. Camp hours are from 12pm - 5pm.

Think of all the fun you had at summer camp when you were a kid. Amazing, right? Wish you could go back, right? Well, you can, but, this time camp is with some adult beverages. Lol.

Grown Up Camp will be a day filled with what organizers are calling old school field day games, live music, mini golf, outdoor archery tag, rock climbing, boating, horseshoes, swimming in a pool with a double slide, and so much more.

There will be beer and food for sale. Screamin' Hill will have a beer garden at camp with lots of farm fresh beers, which will make the games even more fun and there will be food trucks on site too.

Doesn't this sound like so much fun? You want to go, don't you?

This is a chance to relive your camp days, adult style.

If you're single, this could be a great place to meet someone fun. Grab your friends and go.

Tickets are on sale now for $30 or you can buy them for $40 at the door. You'll save $10 if you buy them ahead of time. Click here to buy tickets and for more information.

You must be 21 or older to go to Grown Up Camp.

