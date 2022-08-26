New Jersey's 20th adult-use marijuana dispensary might be opening soon in Central Jersey!

Curaleaf in Bordentown, currently operating as a medical-only marijuana dispensary, is about to go before a state panel for approval to additionally start selling recreational marijuana, according to NJ.com.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

The location at 191 US-130, Bordentown, NJ, has been operating as a medical only dispensary since February 2021. They're due to go before the state panel for approval to sell adult use weed on Sep 9.

So far this has been a months-long process. Curaleaf applied to the Bordentown Township Planning Board on May 9 to ammend site plan approvals, and that application wasn't approved until June 23rd. And then in July, Bordentown Township and the Planning Board were satisfied that Curaleaf met all of the requirements to start selling recreational weed at this location.

If approved by the Cannabis Regulatory Commission at the meeting in a couple of weeks, adult sales would start soon thereafter and they will become New Jersey's 19th dispensary to sell recreational marijuana.

Right now there are two other Curaleaf locations selling reecreational marijuana in New Jersey. One located in Bellmawr, and the other in Edgewater Park.

Here's the Curaleaf in Edgewater Park.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

And the other in Bellmawr.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Are you looking forward to another one opening in Bordentown? Personally, I haven't been to any of them yet, but I'm planning to. If you've been to any of the New Jersey legal weed dispensaries, let us know which one and how you liked it!

Knowledge On All Marijuana Products Available At Zen Leaf Dispensary In Neptune Are you new to the game of marijuana? There is a lot to learn but thanks to David over at Zen Leaf Dispensary, we have all the information for you in one place.