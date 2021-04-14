Five Below Coming Soon to the Lawrence Shopping Center

After hearing plenty of rumors all over social media, the big blue sign is up, making the news official that the discount retail chain store, Five Below, will be opening this summer in the Lawrence Shopping Center on Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township.

Five Below is very popular with tweens and teens, offering the newest, coolest accessories, room decor, stuffed animals, sports balls, and more. Plus, I'm sure this summer there will be plenty of pool and beach stuff too. All for $5 and under...with just a few things below $10. The new store will be located next to Nino's Barbershop, and near Manhattan Bagel, close to the center of the shopping center.

Lawrence Shopping Center is seeing new life, as it continues to go through a much needed renovation over the past year or so, making residents very happy and excited for its future. Lidl food market (similar to Aldi), Starbucks, and Aspen Dental will be opening soon as well, in the old Acme and Wells Fargo Bank locations, attracting many, I'm sure.

The center has also seen plenty of other new tenants like Dollar Tree, Auto Zone, National Pools & Spas, consignment shop, Plato's Closet, Café Du Pain Bakery, City Electric Supply, Heavenly Hounds dog training, Island Sports Bar and Grill, Bury the Hatchet, and more. The shopping center's anchor stores, Burlington Coat Factory and Staples have been there for quite some time. LA Fitness began construction, but, has paused during the pandemic.

No word on the exact opening date for the Five Below yet, but I'll keep you posted.