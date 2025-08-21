The newest bakery in Hamilton (Mercer County) is coming in hot (yes, pun intended).

Flour Power Bakery is a new home-based bakery in Hamilton

Have you heard of Flour Power Bakery? There's a lot of buzz surrounding this home-based bakery lately. It's certainly caught my attention.

READ MORE: Mercer County Italian American Festival is back for 2025

It operates with a NJ Cottage Food Operator's Permit

The owner and baker is Nikki Wiley. She recently turned her dream into a reality and opened a bakery in her home with a New Jersey Cottage Food Operator's Permit, so yes, her home bakery is allowed. Not only is it allowed, it seems as if it's been welcomed with open arms in the area.

Flour Power Bakery LLC via Facebook/Instagram Flour Power Bakery LLC via Facebook/Instagram loading...

Look for Flour Power Bakery on social media

Wiley's baking skills are self-taught, and her social media game is strong. The pictures she's posting on Facebook and Instagram will make your mouth water.

Get our free mobile app

So, what does Flour Power Bakery offer? You can order the most amazing custom cakes, like the one below.

Flour Power Bakery LLC via Facebook Flour Power Bakery LLC via Facebook loading...

She'll make your vision come to life. Check out all of her other cake creations by clicking here. No matter what the occasion, she will create something you'll love.

READ MORE: Dave's Hot Chicken opening first Mercer County location in Hamilton

Flour Power Bakery also has homemade cookies (custom too), Macarons, chocolate Dubai treats, cake cups, cake pops, cookie cakes, brownies, and more. There are even vegan options.

Flour Power Bakery LLC via Facebook/Instagram Flour Power Bakery LLC via Facebook/Instagram loading...

Make sure to follow Flour Power Bakery on Facebook and Instagram so you don't miss a treat. Place your orders now.

Also, keep an eye out for Flour Power Bakery out and about. She's popped up at the Farmers Market at DragonFly Farms in the past over the past few months.

Good luck to you, Nikki. I can't wait to dig into your desserts.

7 things you forgot about how great New Jersey is We can all easily forget that are some really great aspects—joys even—of living in the Great Garden State. Gallery Credit: Judi Franco