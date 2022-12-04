Finally! Here’s When NJ’s 1st ‘Dave’s Hot Chicken’ is Opening!

Yum! Many New Jerseyans have been waiting a while for this one!

If you're hungry for hot, spicy chicken sandwiches that you normally see on food television, usually in Los Angeles or Texas, this popular hot chicken chain is finally about to open their first New Jersey location.

Dave's Hot Chicken, an L.A.- based hot chicken chain is in the midst of a MAJOR country-wide expansion, and they're opening in New Jersey!

Earlier this year, you probably heard that the chicken chain was planning to make its New Jersey debut in Edison. Well it's finally set to open its doors for the first time!

According to NJ.com, Dave's Hot Chicken, located at 57 Route 23 in West Belt Plaza in Edison NJ has set its opening date for... Dec 9!

Check out their announcement post on the official Instagram page @DavesHotChicken.

And this is only the beginning - If you don't live near Wayne, there are many more to come in 14 different locations throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties.

What's on Dave's Hot Chicken Menu?

Their menu includes hot chicken sliders and tenders with Dave's special sauce, along with side dishes like fries, cole slaw and mac and cheese. You can wash everything down with a soft drink or milkshake.

If you're not found on oral inferno's, no worries. You can even choose your level of spiciness in 7 levels ranging from No spice - Inferno!

Just look at these spicy, saucy, delicious monstrosities! They're not skimpin' on the chicken! Or the flavor!

Are you looking forward to trying Dave's? Let us know if you'll be paying a visit!

