Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Comes Out as Gay

Colton Underwood -- the former star of the "Bachelor" -- has opened up about his sexuality. In an interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America, the 29-year-old revealed he is gay.

"I've ran from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time, and I'm gay," Underwood said in the interview. "And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know."

The interview was pretaped on Monday and aired during Wednesday's broadcast of 'Good Morning America.'



He first appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of "The Bachelorette" in 2018. The topic of his virginity became a big storyline in that season of the show.

He then returned to the franchise as the 'Bachelor' for the show's 23rd season.

That season, as you may recall, had a ton of drama. He jumped a gate and threatened to leave the show. By the end of the season, he chose Cassie Randolph, but the pair did not get engaged. The pair had a very messy breakup in the fall of 2020.

Underwood, a former NFL player, told Robin Roberts that he realized he was "different" at age 6. He said he was in a "dark and bad place" implying he may have contemplated suicide.

“Overall the reason why now is because I got to a place where…I would’ve rather died than say I’m gay,” he told Robin Roberts. But now says he's "the happiest and healthiest" he's ever been.

Underwood apologized directly to his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, during the interview. Admitting that he was in love with her, which he said ultimately made figuring out his sexuality more difficult.

“I would like to say sorry for how things ended. I messed up. I made a lot of bad choices," he said. “I loved everything about her. …I wish that would’ve been courageous enough to fix myself before breaking anyone else.”

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or thoughts of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255