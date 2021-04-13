Spoiler: NJ Native Gets First Impression Rose On Season 17 of The Bachelorette

If you have watched The Bachelor or The Bachelorette tv shows you know how important it is to get the First Impression Rose. In the new upcoming season of The Bachelorette, the First Impression Rose is given to a New Jersey native.

According to Cosmopolitan, Bachelorette Katie Thurston handed the First Impression Rose to Greg Grippo who is an Edison, New Jersey native. We learned from Cosmopolitan that this is a huge spoiler alert that was shared by Reality Steve on Twitter.

It was stated on Cosmopolitan that the 24-year-old, Greg Grippo, has tried to be on the show before but he did not make the roster for the past season with Clare Crawley. It's impressive that now that he finally made the show he was able to get the First Impression Rose.

The Edison, New Jersey native did not attend college in the Garden State. Cosmopolitan stated that Grippo attended Saint Michael’s College in Vermont where he graduated with a business administration and management degree. On the Daily Voice website, it was shared that Greg Grippo attended Rutgers Prep in Somerset, New Jersey.

Greg Grippo, we are rooting for you and hope you make it far on season 17 of The Bachelorette.

Grippo was not the only New Jersey that made it on season 17 of The Bachelorette. It was shared on Daily Voice that Jeff Caravello from Cranford and Cody Menk from Montclair are also a part of the cast.

Season 17 of The Bachelorette is set to premiere on June 7. The filming of the show is currently happening.