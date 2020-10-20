Former President Barack Obama will be in Philly Wednesday

Expect a lot of traffic in the Philly area tomorrow. Former president Barack Obama will be in town for the first stop in his campaign trail for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Obama will be hosting two events in the city of Brotherly Love tomorrow. One of which will be a drive in car rally at the south Philly sports complex.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Biden campaign has made it clear that they prioritize the safety of the American people. So these final rallies leading up to election day are going to look a lot different than they have in other years. Therefore, this rally is invitation only. According to CBS Philly, the event will not be open to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, Supporters of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are being encouraged to watch the live stream of the event on the campaign’s website.

Its no secret that Pennsylvania is a swing state. President Trump won PA back in 2016. That is probably why it is so important that Obama came here first and made it a priority to focus on winning us over.

“He knows what motivates Joe, what inspires him, why he’s running for office, to bring our country together, to make sure we build back better than we were before, and I don’t think there’s anybody in a better position to view his point and to speak on behalf of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris than President Obama,” said Valerie Jarrett, Obama’s former senior adviser.

Obama is expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon. So if you notice some extra traffic or presidential looking black cars on the road, you know why.