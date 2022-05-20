Earlier this month, Trenton residents were baffled when the "Angel of Faith" statue of St. Michael suddenly disappeared from its pedestal at the intersection of Perry and Warren streets, with only its feet left behind - mysteriously severed from the rest of its missing body. The statue had been stolen from its pedestal sometime between May 8 - 9.

Angel of Faith statue in front of St. Michael's Church in Trenton, base after theft Angel of Faith statue in front of St. Michael's Church in Trenton (Harry Jackendoff), base after theft (Brian McCarthy) loading...

Fortunately, the case of the missing statue has been solved!

According to NJ.com, the Angel's body was discovered broken, with a missing arm in a Philadelphia scrapyard on Thursday.

The motive of the thieves is still unclear. The statue was recovered and will be repaired and returned to its home in Trenton NJ.

So who committed this strange, random theft? What we know is that two people have been charged, but their identities have not been revealed.

Trenton mayor Mayor Reed Gusciora said the suspects were identified using ancillary footage of vehicles by taking advantage of the city's Real Time Crime Center. With the footage, detectives were then able to identify the suspect's vehicle, which led them to the suspects themselves, which led them to the location of the damaged and discarded statue.

Glad to see that the statue was still largely intact and not melted down/completely scrapped! It'd been standing in Trenton since 1986, so it'll be a good to have it back where it's been for over 30 years.

Check out this video from Fox 29 Philly from when the state was initially stolen!