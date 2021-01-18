This Philly TV Meteorologist Looks Just Like Patrick From Schitt’s Creek

Let me blow your mind: NBC 10’s meteorologist Steve Sosna looks JUST like Patrick Brewer on Schitt’s Creek.

I know. I know. Patrick is actually portrayed by the actor Noah Reid, so maybe I should say that Steve Sosna looks JUST like Noah Reid, but either way.. the resemblance is uncanny.

In November and December, I FINALLY succumb to years of peer pressure and binge-watched Schitt's Creek. I was late to the party, but any time I tried to watch the show, I just couldn't quite get into it.

Once Patrick was introduced on screen, however, something was peculiar. I couldn't quite figure out why I felt like I had seen this man before. As a gay man, I sometimes joke that being gay is like being in the mafia, so OF COURSE, he looked familiar. (Noah Reid does not identify as gay, by the way. He's married to Clare Stone, a Canadian actress).

But all jokes aside... nearly 2 months after my binge, I finally connected all of the dots. Noah Reid looks just like NBC 10's meteorologist Steve Sosna.

I am a faithful NBC10 viewer (I even interned at the TV station years ago). So I see Steve on TV at least once or twice a week. So I have to admit, I'm a little embarrassed that I didn't connect the dots sooner. But... here we are:

Netflix - UK & Ireland via YouTube & NBC Philadelphia via YouTube

I wasn't able to connect the dots until Steve posted about the resemblance on his Facebook page last week. In fact, now I cannot unsee how much they both look alike:

Sosna primarily works weekend evenings, but he is seen throughout the week on the channel. So if you're looking to hear the forecast from "Patrick Brewer," you can always tune in.

Do you see it? Or am I crazy?