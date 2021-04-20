When I was little I remember going to the beach constantly. It was a cost -effective way to have a day of family fun. In fact, I don't remember us paying to get on the beach a whole lot. That was because my parents would search out the ones that were free! There are still a bunch of beaches that don't require paying for a badge which is a good thing because they are selling out!

I found a list of places for you and your family to have fun with no cost of entry. Thank you to Mommy Poppins for the original reporting! Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

Atlantic City

Is home to a four-mile boardwalk, lined with casinos, restaurants, Steel Pier rides, and outlet shops, and the best part is that the beaches are admission-free.

Highlands

This free beach on Sandy Hook Bay is less than an hour from New York City. You'll get an amazing view of the NYC skyline here which is a twist.

Jennifer Lane Bay Beach – Manahawkin

This a perfect local option...Manahawkin Bay is guarded from 10 am to 5 pm during the summer.

Keansburg

If you’re looking for beach and boardwalk fun without sitting in hours of traffic, check out Keansburg off the Parkway’s exit 117. Keansburg’s boardwalk has arcades, restaurants, snack bars, and plenty of kiddie rides, and Runaway Rapids water park!

Leonardo and Ideal Beaches – Middletown

Middletown has low-key bay beaches. Without boardwalks and restaurants, these pet-friendly beaches are a great spot for chilling out, building sandcastles, and strolling with your fur babies. Restrooms are open during summer months.

Ocean County Park – Lakewood

Take a day trip to Lakewood’s Ocean County Park, where you can spend an active summer day without spending money. They have a playground, dog park, sport fields, and hiking trails. Best of all is the park’s sandy, lakefront beach, which is free and guarded from Father’s Day through Labor Day.

Strathmere – Upper Township

Just south of Ocean City and north of Sea Isle City in Cape May County lies this little-known FREE beach, it's the kind of place only locals know about. There are no bells and whistles, just a quiet beach perfect for relaxing. The beach is seasonally guarded between Seaview Avenue South and Nelson Avenue. The quaint beach town also features seaside restaurants and boat rentals.

Union Beach

This low, flat beach on the Raritan Bay has calm waters and a small boardwalk. Parking is a mere $1 an hour, but be prepared to use port-a-potties.

The Wildwoods

This is a world famous spot with lots of family fun and ways to spend your money but the beaches are not one of them! The Wildwoods consists of five miles of beautiful beaches, no badge required. Aside from the free admission, the beaches of Wildwood, North Wildwood, and Wildwood Crest host free events throughout the summer, such as concerts and fireworks. They have a primo boardwalk with rides and games and lots of hotels and restaurants.

William Morrow Beach – Somers Point

The beach is open to the public on weekends from Memorial Day through June 22, then open daily through Labor Day. You'll get lifeguards, restrooms, and free parking. Don't forget the town's annual music festival (also free) each Friday night at 7pm, June 9 through Labor Day.

We're ready to get back and have some fun but we don't have to break the bank to do it!

The Most Mouthwatering Seafood in Monmouth County

Only The Best - These Monmouth County Burgers Are The Bomb

Monmouth County's Most Delicious Delis