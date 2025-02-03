It's almost time.

The excitement is building throughout the area.

Puppies from NJ & PA featured in this year's Puppy Bowl XXI

Not only are the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX this year, but there are twenty puppies from New Jersey and Pennsylvania in the starting lineup for Puppy Bowl XXI.

Let's be honest, the Puppy Bowl has us saying, Awww, and laughing much more than the football game each year.

It's called the "Cutest Competition of the Year" for good reason.

It's the only game where the competition stops action to kiss or lick each other, pee on the field, or roll over for a good 'ole belly rub.

The Puppy Bowl's goal is to find forever homes for shelter dogs

The purpose of the Puppy Bowl is an important one. It's to bring awareness to animal rescue groups and shelter dogs. The goal is to find all the cuties a forever home.

Make sure to tune in. It's so much fun to watch. I always love to hear the commentators calling the match up.

There will be a Kitty Halftime Show

There will be a Kitty Halftime Show, where kittens needing a forever home will briefly take over, then it's back to the puppy action.

This is not to be missed. It will be a great warm up to the Eagles beating the Chiefs, right?

Puppy Bowl is on Animal Planet, Discovery, and more

Puppy Bowl XXI will be on Sunday, February 9th, kicking off at 2pm on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max, and discovery+.

Make sure to keep a close eye out for all of the local puppies competing this year on either Team Ruff or Team Fluff.

Keep reading for the puppies' names, teams, and their rescue groups.

C'mon, let's get all of the puppies adopted.

