I just came across a tweet that made my day because I saw that there's a haunted hayride in Bordentown, NJ happening Friday night, October 26th, that's FREE!

You can take a ride, if you dare, into the Wailing Woods Friday night (Oct. 26th) 6pm-10pm. at Joseph Lawrence Park on Ward Avenue in Bordentown.

I have lived in this area my whole life and I never realized that there was a free hayride that actually looks scary. Usually Halloween Haunts cost you, and you get what you pay for. But I found a video from a previous year on what you can expect once you enter the Wailing Woods, and it looks pretty creepy.

If you end up going, I hope you have a "yell" of a good time!