Whoa. This is one heck of an offer. In honor of the Grand Opening of Vocelli Pizza in Lawrence Township tomorrow (Wednesday, November 17th), the new shop on Brunswick Avenue is giving away 100 FREE PIZZAS.

Yup, you heard me, 100 free pizzas. Here's the deal, according to the flyer I got in the mail because I live in the area: The first 100 carryout customers will get one free large pepperoni or cheese pizza. Yippee. Who doesn't love pizza?

You have to follow the rules though. It's carryout only. There's a limit of one per family. You have to be 18 years old or older. The offer is for Vocelli's traditional crust only. No substitutions. If you want any other topping you're going to have to pay for them. You don't even need a coupon. Fun.

Remember, the FREE PIZZA will go to the first 100 people through the door at 4pm of the new Vocelli Pizza (2098 Brunswick Avenue), in the same strip center as Dunkin' and Aladdin Furniture at Whitehead Road. I have a feeling people will be lining up before 4pm for their free pizza, so I would plan on lining up early.

Vocelli Pizza wants to have fun with this, but, still wants you to be safe, so they're asking you to use proper social distancing while you're at the shop tomorrow and masks or facial coverings are required, so don't forget to bring one along.

Never heard of Vocelli Pizza before? Click here for more details.

Vocelli Pizza is located at 2098 Brunswick Avenue, Lawrence Township. You can order online here or by calling (609) 888-6069.

Need a job? They're hiring. Click here for more information.

