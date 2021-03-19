Free Wendy’s Breakfast Sandwich Today & Tomorrow

Fox News reports, Wendy's is giving out free breakfast sandwiches today and tomorrow to celebrate the beginning of March Madness. Today (March 19th) and tomorrow (March 20th) you can walk into a participating Wendy's and ask for a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit with no strings attached. You can order inside or in the drive thru. The Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit is a piece of crispy chicken topped with maple honey butter served on a buttermilk biscuit. YUM!

I do not eat fast food often. I just lost about 25 pounds on a weight loss plan, so I try not to have as many cheat days as I used to because it will totally derail any progress I've made and that I've worked really hard for. With that being said, if I had to choose my favorite fast food restaurant Wendy's is on the top on my list. I remember when they put a Wendy's in my Middlesex where I grew up and everyone was ecstatic. We only had McDonald's as a major fast food chain in our town, so the Wendy's was a very nice addition to our town. I remember the drive thru line being extremely long when they first opened up and to be honest, whenever I am in town, the line is still very long and they've been opened for years. They do have fantastic food and I do enjoy it and I won't eat meat today because I don't eat meat on Fridays during Lent, but tomorrow, I may be hitting up the one in East Windsor for my free breakfast sandwich.