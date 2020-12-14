Free Wifi is Now Available in Philly to Those Who Need it

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

The city of Philly is offering free of charge internet access to families of children who are either special needs or are learning the English language. They are also offering it to those who participate with public benefit programs and are financially unstable. This charity is being offered in a partnership between the city, the school district and cable company Comcast. It has already been given out to around twelve thousand families.

When they originally started doing this, they only offered it to those who could only use the internet through cell phones or were homeless. This new expansion however was done in an effort to make life easier as everything goes virtual during the pandemic.

On Monday, the expansion went live through Comcast. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the city paid seventeen million dollars in support. Anyone who is registered has free access until July 2022, though organizers hope that it will go on indefinitely. You can find out more about this through the service it is offered from, Comcast. They are also offering it in the form of hot spots that are suited for families who are always on the go or are living in homeless shelters.