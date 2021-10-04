FreeAmanda Movement Picks Up Steam Amid Amanda Bynes Conservatorship, Britney Spears’ Recent Court Wins

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Morgan Wallen's CMAs ban, the #FreeAmanda movement and more, below.

#FreeAmanda Bynes Movement Picks Up Steam

Big strides have been made in the Britney Spears conservatorship case recently, thanks largely in part to the #FreeBritney movement. Now that Jamie Spears is officially out as Britney's financial conservator, and the entire conservatorship hangs up in the air, organizers of the movement want to focus on Amanda Bynes next. Not only do they want to help Bynes fight to end her conservatorship, but they also want to educate the general public about conservatorship abuse. (via TMZ)

Lizzo Says Her Ass Can Do Magic

In a recent TED Talk, Lizzo opened up about the history of self-love and twerking. Watch her TED Talk, below.

Lil Nas X First Artist to Release TikTok NFT

TikTok just announced that they will be auctioning off a series of videos as non-fungible tokens, called TikTok Top Moments. Lil Nas X will be the first artist to release a one-of-a-kind digital asset that can not be replicated. (via NY Post)

Morgan Wallen Officially Banned From CMAs

Morgan Wallen will not be allowed to attend this year's Country Music Awards. The ban comes after the country star was caught on video saying a racist slur. "This is the first time in CMA history, to my knowledge, anyone has ever been disqualified for conduct. Honoring him as an individual this year is not right, and he won't be allowed on the red carpet, on our stage, or be celebrated in any way," Sarah Trahern, CEO of the Country Music Association, said in a statement. (via LA Times)

New TikTok Challenge Encourages Students to Slap Their Teachers

A new TikTok challenge for the month of October is encouraging students to approach a teacher in the hallway, slap them and run. It supposed to run the entire month of October, then move on to a new challenge next month. Apparently, November's task is to kiss your friend's girlfriend. (via Distractify)

Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Billie Eilish

Kelly Clarkson did her own rendition of Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" on her show. Check it out, below.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Resources for Screening and Treatment

Check out some resources for breast cancer screening and more, below, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.