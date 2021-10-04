Yes, Facebook, WhatsApp & Instagram Are Still Down in An Apparent Outage

No, it's not just you. Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp are all reporting widespread outages this afternoon (October 4). All three platforms are owned and operated by Facebook, Inc.

The outages were first reported around 12 noon ET, and as of 12:45 pm ET, the outages are still being reported.

Facebook says they're aware of the issues and are working to fix the problem. But there is no timeline for resolution.

The exact error messages seem to vary by platform. For us we're seeing a “couldn’t load posts” message on Instagram, and Facebook's newsfeed just isn't loading at all.

We'll let you know what we hear about the fix. Until then, read a book?

