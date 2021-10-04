The Tanning Zone is Celebrating the Opening of their New Location

Rich and Theresa Rossi opened The Tanning Zone on Quakerbridge Road back in 2013 and have made major moves since then.

In 2016, they opened their second location on Scotch Road in Ewing, and in July, opened their third location in Bordentown.

They decided to open their location in Bordentown during the pandemic, which most people may think is a little crazy, however, they had to jump on it.

Rich and Theresa moved to Bordentown in 2016 and wanted to have their business in their home town. Once the opportunity became available, they made it happen.

The Tanning Zone

Now that their Bordentown location has been open for a few months, they want to celebrate with a grand opening celebration at all THREE of their locations from Friday October 8th- Monday October 11th.

The Tanning Zone

You should definitely call ahead to the location you would like to visit and book an appointment. They do take walk ins as well.

The Tanning Zone offers a wide variety of services and has the best equipment for their clients. They have tanning beds that are top of the line. Their spray tans can either be done by airbrush or in their booth.

The Tanning Zone

The Tanning Zone also offers spa services such as a wellness pod, red light therapy and even teeth whitening.

The Tanning Zone's tanning beds and facility have a strict sanitization protocol in place daily. They also follow other safety guidelines, such as, protective barriers at their front counters and hand sanitizer provided for both clients and staff.

They also have extended their appointment blocks to allow for additional cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting between each and every appointment. They want you to feel comfortable and safe using their tanning salon.

Take it from someone who has been using the Tanning Zone for years to keep my summer tan all year long, it's a fantastic establishment. The Tanning Zone is a family business and they are extremely committed to their clients. I am so happy for the Rossi family.