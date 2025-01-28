Get ready for a new treat in New Jersey.

A new sweet shop is making its New Jersey debut in Freehold Raceway Mall, according to the Mall's Facebook page.

It's called Puffy Cotton Candy.

It's the first location in New Jersey

This is its first shop in New Jersey. There are only two other locations in Nashville (Opry Mills) and Franklin (CoolSprings Galleria), Tennessee.

Six locations are planned for Florida in Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville, staring in mid-2025, according to Puffy Cotton Candy's website.

It's set to open in Freehold Raceway Mall on Saturday, February 1st.

If you're like me, you've never heard of Puffy Cotton Candy before, so what is it all about?

Puffy Cotton Candy was created just a few years ago, back in 2022 and quickly became a hit.

It takes cotton candy to the next level.

According to its website, "Puffy Cotton Candy takes cotton candy-making to thrilling new heights as our artists spin custom creations by hand, in eye-popping sizes, shapes, and colors, in a dozen mouthwatering flavors."

It's famous for its cotton candy characters

Puffy Cotton Candy has made a name for themselves around the world for making cotton candy characters.

These characters are anything but ordinary. They stand two feet tall. Wow.

The cotton candy artists make rainbow unicorns, sweet puppies, and more.

In case you're wondering, the cotton candy is gluten free, fat free, nut free, dairy free, and soy free.

Your sweet tooth is going to love this new sweet shop.

Puffy Cotton Candy will be in the upper level of Freehold Raceway Mall

Puffy Cotton Candy (opening February 1st) will be on the upper level of Freehold Raceway Mall, right next to the food court.

