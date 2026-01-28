Lucky for us one of the top restaurants in the U.S. is right here in our area, according to the Patch.

One restaurant in NJ made Yelp's Top 100 U.S. Restaurants 2026 list

Yelp has revealed its 2026 list of the Top 100 U.S. Restaurants, and only one restaurant from New Jersey made the cut. I'm sure it will be even more popular now than it is already once the word spreads. Can you guess which restaurant it is? I'll give you a hint...it's in Monmouth County. Keep reading.

This Top 100 U.S. Restaurants 2026 list features the restaurants with the highest reviews. Yelp says, "We've rounded up the latest drool-worthy, Yelper-loved places to eat — just in time for your 2026 restaurant bucket list. Across the US, chefs are plating up memorable, can’t-miss meals at fine-dining rooms, food halls, counter-order favorites, cozy cafes, and wallet-friendly gems that deliver big flavor without the big bill."

618 in Freehold Borough made Yelp's Top 100 restaurants list for 2026

Ok, I won't make you wait any longer. The only restaurant in the Garden State to make the Yelp top 100 list is...drum roll, please...618 in Freehold Borough. It landed at #95.

The 618 Experience is a shared tasting menu

Have you been there? To check out the menu, click here. There are choices from the land and sea. You can enjoy small plates, greens, pastas, and more, and The 618 Experience is a shared tasting menu. Look for 618's exclusive monthly experiences including cocktail classes, wine dinners, and more.

I have yet to experience 618, but friends who dine there often say the attention to detail is impeccable and the food is phenominal. To make a reservation, click here.

Congratulations 618 on this big honor.

618 is located at 618 Park Avenue in Freehold Borough, NJ

