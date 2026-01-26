"Il Dono is just what Hamilton needs." Those are the words of owner, Justin Vitella, who is very excited about his newest restaurant on Route 33, which is expected to open in a few weeks.

Il Dono restaurant opening on Route 33 in Hamilton Township

The restaurant is where Tessara was for many years. The space has been gutted and completely renovated, down to the restrooms, to give it a new feel. The bar is now bigger and moved to the front, so you can enjoy the many craft cocktails offered.

Il Dono will be open for lunch and dinner

Il Dono will serve lunch and dinner. Happy Hour is in the works too. There will a private space for events in the future, as well. You'll find your favorite traditional Italian dishes with a modern twist on the menu, and so much more; pasta, steak, seafood (octopus, oysters), chicken, veal, and a variety of sandwiches.

When I asked Vitella to describe the vibe of Il Dono the first thing he said was "approachable." He assured me the new restaurant will have something for everyone. Il Dono will be the perfect place to take your family, but also a great date night spot. You'll find the prices reasonable, and dress up or dress down, you'll fit right in.

The restaurant's name is in memory of the owner's grandmother

If you're wondering about the name of the restaurant, it pays tribute to the matriarch of the family, Vitelli's grandmother. She was born on Christmas Day. Il Dono in Italian means, "the gift." Beautiful.

The owner & his family own several local restaurants

Vitella and his family own and operate several other popular restaurants in the area, including The Hawk in Lambertville, Bridge Street Burgers in Lambertville, Metro North in Princeton, and Metro Grill in Ewing.

Judging by comments on social media, Hamiltonians are thrilled to have a non-chain restaurant coming to town.

Il Dono is located at 812 Route 33 in Hamilton Township. A grand opening announcement is coming soon.