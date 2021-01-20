Friday’s Mega Millions Jackpot Grows to an Estimated $970 Million

No one matched all six numbers in last night's Mega Millions drawing, increasing the jackpot to $970 million for Friday night's drawing.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were: 10-19-26-28-50, Mega Ball: 16.

A basic Mega Millions ticket costs $2, and to claim the big prize you'll need to match five numbers (1-70), plus the Mega Ball (1-25). The odds? 1 in 302,575,350.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday night.

Tonight's Powerball jackpot is an estimated $730,000,000.

A basic Powerball ticket costs $2, and to claim the big prize you'll need to match five numbers (1-69), plus the Mega Ball (1-26). The odds? 1 in 292,301,388. Assuming you win the Powerball jackpot Saturday, you can take the lump-sum cash option and take home $411 million.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The 10 Biggest Lottery Jackpots in U.S. History

$1.586 Billion (Powerball) January 2016 - Split between three winners. $1.537 Billion (Mega Millions) October 2018 - One winner. $768.4 Million (Powerball) March 2019 - One winner. $758.7 Million (Powerball) August 2017 - One winner. $656 Million (Mega Millions) March 2012 - Split between five winners. $648 Million (Mega Millions) December 2013 - Split between two winners. $590.5 Million (Powerball) May 2013 - One winner. $587.5 Million (Powerball) November 2012 - Split between two winners. $564 Million (Powerball) February 2013 - Split between three winners. $559.7 Million (Powerball) January 2018 - One winner.

Powerball drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday night. Good luck!