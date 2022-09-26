Said in my best Chandler Bing voice, Could I be anymore excited about this? Lol.

Friends fans, I've got some exciting news. Hollywood A-lister and Friends star, Matthew Perry will be doing a one night only chat about his new memoir in Mercer County this fall.

The exclusive event, An Evening with Matthew Perry, is hosted by Penn Medicine Princeton. It's being held Friday, November 4th at 7pm at the Hyatt Regency Princeton on Route 1 in West Windsor Township.

Text your friends and go. Tickets are available now for this fun night.

It's only $40 per person and includes a copy of his new book, desserts, coffee, tea and the opportunity for the best memories.

From what I've heard he'll have a special guest with him. Hmmmm, I wonder who that will be. One of his Friends co-stars? That would be amazing. I'll let you know if I hear any more buzz about this.

Perry's memoir is called, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. This is my kind of book. I love when celebrities give us a little peek into their lives.

Perry will delve into his addiction issues, the love he lost, the lowest points of his life and of course, his experience on his hit show, Friends. I'm sure he has some amazing behind-the-scenes stories.

I'm hoping he's as funny as his character, Chandler Bing...I'm thinking he is.

Don't miss this awesome opportunity to get to know one of your favorite stars on a more intimate level.

So cool, right?

I'm guessing this will sell out fast, get more information and your tickets by clicking here.

