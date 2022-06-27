Summer has arrived and that means it is time to get my Pina Colada on!

Get our free mobile app

Are making sure to adventure out? Have you tried the best of the best?

Well let's make sure you will!

Roxiller Roxiller loading...

I did some research -- some of the most fun research ever by the way -- to track down the best frozen cocktails at the Jersey Shore.

I know they are a bartender's nightmare but I will tip you amazingly well for a solid, 10/10 Strawberry Daquiri.

They are refreshing and can fix my soul if they are made with love, I swear.

*Takes sip* Ahhh....

I can taste them now as I type: the Pina Coladas...and the Strawberry Daquiris....and the Margaritas....and the Miami Vices!!!!

9TH AVE PIER 9TH AVE PIER loading...

Ahhhh....it is a Jersey Shore girl's heaven during the Summertime.

So....without further ado, let's take a look at the Jersey Shore hotspots with the best frozen cocktails out there.

Did I miss somewhere that people should know about? Shoot me an email at Nicole.Murray@townsquare so I can add it to the list!

Happy Brain Freezing!

Where To Get The Best Frozen Cocktails At The Jersey Shore Pina coladas, strawberry daiquiris, Miami vices and who knows what else!

When you drink, pinky out. It is the Jersey way after all.

And remember, shoot me an email to Nicole.Murray@townsquare if I missed any Jersey Shore spots that I should add to the list!

Looking for some drunken clams or fresh shrimp cocktail to go with that Pina Colada?

I've got your back.

The Most Mouthwatering Seafood in Monmouth County