Fun! 7 Fabulous Places for Paint and Wine Parties in New Jersey

This is something that a lot of people love to do, the "paint and wine" party. I've never done this but I think it would be a blast to get together with listeners and "paint and wine".

 

This hobby has grown in popularity and now more and more "paint and wine" locations are opening around New Jersey. We wanted to share some of the best locations with you. I stumbled across this list from Best Things NJ, they chose seven of the best spots for a "wine and paint" party, maybe you are looking for a location to plan a party.

 

 

 

"Excitement about paint and wine opportunities is sweeping the nation—and New Jersey is no exception. Narrowing the list of New Jersey studios down to just 7 is nearly impossible, but, alas, we found those that consistently deliver the artistic goods." ~ BEST THINGS NJ

 

Uncorked Wine Inspired Creations, Asbury Park, NJ

 

Wine and Design, Multiple locations

 

The Canvas and Grapes Experience, Edison and Morristown, NJ

 

Paint Fun Studio, Franklin Park, NJ

 

Pinot’s Palette, Multiple locations

 

ArteVino Studio, Multiple locations

 

The Paint Party Studio, Flemington, NJ

 

So have you ever gone to a "Paint and Wine" event? Did you enjoy the outing? Have you gone to any of the locations mentioned by Best Things NJ? Give us your review and thoughts, we always encourage your feedback.

Do you have a "Paint and Wine" studio that's not on our list that you would recommend?

 

