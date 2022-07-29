Fun in the Sun at Declan’s Dive Saturday in Lawrenceville, NJ

Ready to have some fun in the sun for a great cause? Tomorrow (Saturday, July 30th) is the 2nd Annual Declan's Dive in Lawrenceville, according to the Declan's Day Foundation website.

What is Declan's Dive? It's a super fun pool party at Lawrenceville Swimming Association (LSA) on Craven Lane in Lawrenceville. Come from 5pm - 8pm for food, drinks, live music and fun.

The food will be provided by local favorite Fedora Bistro Café, drinks by PJ's Bartending, and the music will be by Jerry Monk.

Get your tickets right now clicking here. Who wouldn't love a day of fun in the sun?!

Why is it called Declan's Dive? I chatted with Lawrenceville resident, Kelly Migliore recently and she filled me in. Declan was her son. The Declan Day Foundation was created to honor adorable Declan, who passed away in March of 2020. His death was ruled Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood. Read more about Declan here.

Kelly and her husband have made it their life mission to celebrate their son's short life and raise awareness and money for research on Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood. Click here for more information on SUDC.

Please help them by supporting this fun event. They don't want what happened to them to happen to anyone else.

Tell your friends and go have a blast. The weather's going to be perfect for a pool party. For tickets click here.

Declan's Dive isn't the only way you can help Declan's Day Foundation, for more information click here.

