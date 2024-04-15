Hey New Jersey Gen Zers! If You’re Looking for a Remote Job, Don’t Fall for This Common Scam

If you think young, tech-savvy individuals don't get scammed, think again. In a tech-dominated world, they can actually be more susceptible.

The job market has been rough nationwide for years, posing an incredibly difficult task for Gen Zers entering the "real world."

Gen Z is falling for remote work job scams

You might assume that since Gen Z or Millennial-aged people have spent most of their lives in a tech-dominated world, they might not fall for an online scam as easily as someone of an older generation. But you'd be surprised.

According to experts, Gen Zers have recently been falling victim to employment scams promising remote work. Young people can be more likely to fall for such scams because they've spent all of their lives online, so they can be less attuned to be suspicious of the "red flags" of the internet:

"... it’s important to remember that Gen Z is the first generation to grow up in a world where technology is just part of life. As such, she said they’re less likely to approach electronic information with the same level of skepticism as previous generations, making them likely targets for scammers," an expert told Aol.

Plus, working remotely is the more favorable option amongst the younger generations. So when an employment offer comes in, they're more likely to jump at the opportunity - especially in today's job market.

Beware of the remote work equipment scam

Here's one of the latest scams job-seeking young folks are falling for - the equipment scam.

Once someone accepts a phony job offer from a company that's made to look legitimate, the scammers will then send a bad check for the victim to deposit into their personal bank accounts, usually through a mobile deposit.

The scammers will then instruct the victims to purchase equipment needed for the job, oftentimes via a mobile transfer app like Venmo, CashApp or Paypal. And you guessed it, the equipment must be purchased from a specific vendor that the scammers already control.

After the victim buys the equipment from their own bank account, the bank will inevitably reject the bad check, leaving the victim in debt! The so-called employer? Ghosted.

Here's the scenario perfectly described in a nutshell:

If a job tells you to buy your equipment with money they sent you, it's a red flag and you should run away as far as you can.

Everyone of all ages should be wary of these job scams, but don't assume you know everything just because you're tech-savvy! Scammers are tech-savvy too.

