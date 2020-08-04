Get a Free Cookie Now Through Monday at Insomnia Cookies

There are so many made up holidays these days, but, this one I can totally get behind. Happy National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day (Tuesday, August 4th). You can celebrate by getting a free cookie in our area, according to Brand Eating.

Before we talk about my favorite cookie of all time, and where you can get a free one today, I want to talk about these made up holidays. I never really thought people followed them, but, I've been proven wrong over and over again. For example, yesterday (August 3rd) was National Watermelon Day. Ok, whatever. I'm not a huge fan of watermelon. But, wow, I saw so many people posting pictures, eating their watermelon in honor of the holiday, and lots of people buying them at the roadside stand I stopped by for some Jersey corn. I've got to pay more attention to these daily holidays, I guess. I may the only one not following them. Lol.

Ok, back to Chocolate Chip Cookies. Oh my gosh, yum. A slightly warm, gooey chocolate chip cookie is one of the best foods ever. Ready for this great deal? Today for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day you can get a free traditional cookie at Insomnia Cookies, which is close by, in Campus Town at The College of New Jersey in Ewing (300 Main Boulevard). The free cookie comes with a purchase on a walk-in or delivery order. You don't need a code when ordering online, just look under "Deals" on their menu when ordering and add it to your cart to redeem the offer. Best part? You can get a free cookie until Monday (August 10th) at 3am.

So, grab yourself some cookie and milk, post some pics of your treats and have a great day.