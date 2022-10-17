Good news. After last night's victory over the Dallas Cowboys, your Philadelphia Eagles are still undefeated. Woo hoo.

Even better news, because the Eagles kept the Cowgirls, I mean Cowboys lol, from scoring any points during the first quarter, you can go get yourself a FREE FROSTY TODAY at participating Wendy's. Yay. Fantastic.

I'm totally a chocolate Frosty girl. Which do you like better? Doesn't matter which flavor you like you're dipping your French fries in your Frosty, right? Of course you are.

Here's the deal:

Download the Philadelphia Eagles app. Look under the Featured Events and Promotions section. Download the Wendy's Frosty Freeze Out coupon. Take it to a participating Wendy's location and you'll get a FREE SMALL FROSTY.

Do it quick. The free Frosty offer is only good the day after a game when the opponent is scoreless after the first quarter, which would be TODAY (Monday, October 17th, 2022).

The offer is good all over PST Nation...Princeton, East Windsor, Hamilton, Trenton, Bordentown, Burlington, Mt. Laurel, Levittown, Bensalem and so many more locations.

See the complete list of the participating Wendy's by clicking HERE.

Aren't you loving this winning season of your Philadelphia Eagles? It was a great game last night.

The Phillies are on a roll too. The next playoff game at Citizens Bank Park is Friday. There's another home game on Saturday.

There's new fall food offerings just for the playoffs from Aramark. Click HERE to see the Phillies Gobbler, S'Mores Milkshake and Chickie's and Pete's Sweet Fries.

Go Philly teams, keep it up!

