Get Free Pizza on Wednesday at Vocelli in Lawrence, NJ
How would you like a FREE pizza from Vocelli Pizza in Lawrenceville? I thought so.
Here's the deal. Tomorrow (Wednesday, June 29th) is Customer Appreciation Day at Vocelli Pizza Lawrenceville.
How are they celebrating? Starting at 4pm, Vocelli will be giving away 100 FREE pizzas. Wow.
Yup, it's true. It's first come, first served, so you may want to show up a little early.
You'll get one free large pepperoni pizza or one free large cheese pizza (no substitutions). You can get more toppings if you'd like, but, you'll have to pay for them.
One pizza per family and you must be 18 years old.
Although I love the thin crust at Vocelli, this free offer is for the traditional crust only, which is really good too.
You don't need a coupon, just be one of the first 100 people there. It's carryout only.
This isn't the only deal for Customer Appreciation.
July 4th - 10th - Free Vocelli Rolls
July 11th - 17th - Free Oven Roasted Chicken Wings
July 18th - 24th - Free Cinnamon Sugar Breadsticks
July 25th - 31st - Buy One Get One House Baked Sub
August 1st - 7th - Buy One Get One Pizza.
Some purchases may apply. Call the store for details at (609) 888-6069.
You can order online here.
Vocelli Pizza Lawrenceville is located at 2098 Brunswick Avenue. It's in the same strip center as Dunkin' and Aladdin Furniture.
PS...the Vocelli Rolls are amazing. We bring them to parties all the time and everyone loves them. They come in different flavors...pepperoni, spinach and mushroom, bacon cheddar and garlic. You'll love them.