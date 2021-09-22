Ski Barn in Lawrence, NJ to Reopen Soon Since Ida Flooding

Chris Rollins

Just in time for ski  and winter sports season, Ski Barn in Lawrence Township, NJ, will be reopening soon, fully stocked, after the flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida damaged the popular retail store.

When I drove by this afternoon, I noticed the announcement in the window that reads, "Hit By Hurricane Ida! Fully-stocked new store coming soon!" Great news. I cant wait to check it out and support this local business.

That area of Lawrence Township, particularly the stretch of Route 1 from Franklin Corner Road to 295 got hit hard by flooding. It took days for the water to recede and it left a path of destruction. A section of the road had to be quickly repaired and repaved before it could be reopened, which caused a traffic nightmare throughout the area for days.

I felt so badly when day after day, since the storm, I'd drive by and see that the store was still closed. Most of the local businesses surrounding it have reopened since the flooding, but, not Ski Barn. I knew they had to have been hit hard because of all the work trucks and dumpsters in front of the store.

But, things are looking up. I'll let you know when I hear about a grand re-opening date.

Make sure to stop by and check out the new store once it opens. Shop for winter gear and apparel, plus, when the weather starts to warm up again, shop summer furnishings, like patio sets, chairs, umbrellas, and more.

Ski Barn is located at 2990 Brunswick Pike (Route 1 North) in Lawrence Township.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades

Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

 

 

 

 

Filed Under: Hurricane Ida, Lawrenceville NJ, Ski Barn
Categories: Articles, Chris & the Crew, Local News, Mercer County, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top