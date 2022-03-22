Beloved Bakery in Lawrenceville, NJ Expanding With Luncheonette

Google Google loading...

Oh 'Peach fans, I've got some great news for you....they're expanding. You'll have even more of them to love...you won't have to go far either.

The Gingered Peach, a popular bakery in Lawrenceville, finally got the ok from the Lawrence Township Planning Board to turn an old garage on Gordon Avenue into a luncheonette, just a short walk from their beloved bakery.

This has been a passion project for the last 4 years with its share of setbacks, according to the bakery's social media , but they pushed through and will be turning their vision into reality in the next year.

The new place already has a name, and it's adorable...Marmalade. It's described as The Gingered Peach's interpretation of the new American luncheonette. Of course, their amazing baked goods will be on the menu along with "a savory, lively menu of good ol fashioned short order classics."

Check out the "before" video...I can't wait to see the "after."

The plan is to open in summer 2023. I'll fill you in with more details and the opening date when we get closer.

In the meantime, if you've never been, stop by The Gingered Peach. There may be a line out of the door...yes, it's that good. My personal favorites are the Trenton Volcano, lemon blueberry loaf, the lemon bars, cookies, brownies, cinnamon buns...oh heck, everything is my favorite.

The bakery has such a good vibe...I'm sure the future luncheonette will too.

You'll Miss These Foods the Most When You Leave New Jersey