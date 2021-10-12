Pure Green Smoothie & Juice Bar Opening in Lawrence, NJ

There's something brand new coming to the area...a smoothie, juice bar, and more...Pure Green Princeton.

It's opening soon, in between the Starbucks and the Verizon store, in Mercer Mall (Route 1 South in Lawrenceville).

I haven't heard of it before so I checked out its website. I have a feeling it's going to be a big hit in this area. It got it's start back in 2014 not far away in New York City, and has other locations in Florida, Michigan, Indiana, Colorado, Atlanta, and Chicago.

Pure Green's mission is to "build healthier communities around the globe by connecting people with superfoods." I have friends that have been to other Pure Green locations and they've all told me that not only are their smoothies, juices, bowls, and toasts nutritious, they're really, really good. I can't wait to check it out.

Pure Green not only serves in store, they also offering catering. Check out the menus here. The Banana Nut, Chocolate Mousse, Pure Pina Colada, Pink Dragon Super Food Smoothies all look so good...heck, they all look amazing.

In anticipation of the store's opening, Pure Green Princeton is hiring. They're looking for people with a passion for healthy foods and great customer service. To apply, click here.

As soon as I find out the grand opening date, I'll let you know. Hopefully, it's soon.

