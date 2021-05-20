Get Free Wine With Vaccination Card In New Jersey

Operation Jersey Summer is in full effect. There are three fun new incentives to get your COVID-19 vaccine, if you live in New Jersey, including a free glass of wine, according to New Jersey's official state website.

Governor Murphy recently announced the "Uncork the Vaccination" program, which gifts you one free glass of wine at any of the 9 participating wineries around New Jersey. You obviously need to be over 21 year old and get your 1st dose of the vaccine during the month of May. Then, you simply bring your vaccination card to one of the wineries, and you get your free glass.

Here are the 9 participating wineries

Terhune Orchards in Princeton

Amalthea Cellars in Atco

Auburn Road Vineyards in Pilesgrove

Bellview Winery in Landisville

DiMatteo Vineyards in Hammonton

Salem Oak Vineyards in Pedricktown

Tomasello Winery in Hammonton (It has to be at the winery, not any of their other tasting rooms)

Villa Milagro Vineyards in Pohatcong

White Horse Winery in Hammonton

The "Vax and Visit" program will gift NJ residents a "State Parks Vax Pass" if you're fully vaccinated or when you get your first dose of the vaccine by July 4th. You'll get in free to any NJ state park that charges an entry or parking fee from May 27th - December 31st. You have to register to get your Vax Pass, click here for all of the details. Remember...Island Beach State Park is included in this...free beach day.

You could also win dinner with Governor Murphy and his wife, First Lady Tammy Murphy. You'll either dine at Drumthwacket in Princeton (the official residence of the Governor of NJ) or the Governor's residence at Island Beach State Park. You'll have to have at least your first dose of the vaccine and fill out the entry form here by May 31st.

C'mon NJ, let's get vaccinated and keep each other safe and well.

For more details on Operation Jersey Summer, click here.