Holiday TV Specials for Thanksgiving 2018

Thanksgiving can be a hectic day if you're hosting, and it can still be a little hectic as a guest. After your Thanksgiving dinner, what do you do?

We suggest, you eat your heart out and then snuggle up with your honey and watch some Holiday movies!

From streaming services like Netflix, to cable channels like NBC & CBS, there are Thanksgiving and Christmas movies playing that will get you in the Holiday spirit while you're totally stuffed with food!

These movies are not just playing tonight, they're continuing all weekend and into next week. Here are a few highlights:

The National Dog Show, Thursday at 12 p.m. ET (NBC)

Frosty the Snowman, Friday at 8 p.m. ET (CBS)

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town, Friday at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Friday at 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Happy Thanksgiving! I hope you have a wonderful day eating and drinking with your family/ friends/ whoever you celebrate with!

(Yahoo/Lifestyle)