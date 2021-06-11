Get Ready to Hear Police Sirens Today in Mercer County

Today will be a day for sure that there will be a lot of posts on Facebook, and on Neighbor Apps that ask the question, "Why are there so many sirens?" It's one of those questions that always gets asked, people always want to know why there is increased police activity.

I am one of those people that always wants to let you know what's happening so you can out your mind at ease and let you know not to worry if you hear tons of police sirens today and see a lot of police presence in your town.

The reason for the increased activity is today is the day that police officers all over New Jersey are participating in the Law Enforcement Torch Run. The Torch Run is the kick off to the Special Olympics Summer Games that take place every year.

Police departments all over New Jersey carry the Flame of Hope, while running 750 miles through New Jersey to kick off the summer games as well as raise funds for the Special Olympics. They carry the Torch through their town and pass it off to the next Police Department and so on and so forth. they do the same.

The Special Olympics Summer games have athletes from all over New Jersey competing in various sporting events like softball, swimming, track and field and more. Last year, the summer games were canceled in person due to the pandemic and the Special Olympics were held virtually.

The Special Olympics is an organization that is very close to my heart. My cousin Kelly is very active and involved in Special Olympic basketball and softball. Before the pandemic hit, we went to many basketball games and we love the summer games because we love watching her play softball.

Personal Collection

This pandemic has been hard on everyone, but especially to those who have disabilities and were high risk. They had to be isolated and missed out on so many interactions and doing things that they loved.

My poor cousin Kelly suffered a lot and hated not seeing her friends. She actually contracted COVID and thank God she recovered, but it caused her to have other problems that she is still dealing with. I cannot wait to see her play this year. It is going to feel so good to watch her doing what she loves again after the tough year she's had!

I wanna wish Good Luck to every single athlete that is competing in Special Olympics Summer Games. I don't wanna play favorites, but Go Somerset Tigers!