Justin Bieber recently announced new dates for his world tour in 2021. The tour was originally supposed to kick off this past May, but due to the coronavirus, the entire thing was put on hold.

Out of concern for his fans, crew, and family, Bieber decided to push the entire tour until the following year.

A few weeks ago Bieber announced brand new dates. Local shows for our area include Prudential Center in Newark (July 9), Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia (July 11), Madison Square Garden in New York (July 13-14), and Barclays Center in Brooklyn (July 20).

Tickets go on sale to the public this Thursday, August 6. However, we have an exclusive presale offer code that will be available Wednesday, August 5th from 10 am-10 pm. Click here and use our offer code to get your tickets now!!

Presale: Wednesday, August 5 from 10 am - 10 pm

OFFER CODE: FOREVER

Onsale to General Public: Thursday, August 6 at 10 am

Kehlani and Jaden Smith were originally supposed to be opening acts for Bieber, however, they will not be joining him for the rescheduled dates.

“I can’t wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour,” Justin said on Instagram. “We’ve been through so much this year. More than ever, we’ve come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be.”