Over the next two weeks your going to see Eagles everything as the area gets psyched for the Super Bowl on February 12th when the Birds are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs.

If you're having some friends over to watch the game you know it's all about the food...and the commercials.

Get our free mobile app

Have you started thinking about your game time menu? If not, you better get on it. I'm sure there are already orders placed all over the area.

We're going to a party and I've been asked to bring some desserts. Perfect. I love a theme. I'm on the hunt for all things Eagles green.

While scrolling on Facebook I saw something that caught my eye.

Look how cute these are....

They're little cheesecakes, if you haven't figure that out yet. How cute. They look delicious, don't they?

They're made by The Cheesecake Lady on Nottingham Way in Hamilton Square. She's getting ready for the big game by making bite-sized cheesecakes in Eagles green and white, some with green sprinkles, and the middle row of the box spells out E-A-G-L-E-S.

These would be perfect for a Super Bowl party. Easy to grab and pop in your mouth so you don't miss any of the action.

Get your orders in now. You can call or text (609) 667-4500.

If pizza is more your style, Marcello's Pizza Grill, home of Tik Tok star, Sally Slices, will be making their green pizza again, just like they did during the playoffs and asking you his famous question, "Corner or a side?" referring to which side of the pizza you prefer.

Whatever you're eating on Super Bowl Sunday, make sure you're rooting for the Eagles.

Good luck Bring it home, boys.

Tinsel Takes Flight — A Philadelphia Eagles Pop Up Bar — Opens in Center City Tinsel Takes Flight is now open 7 days a week at 116 S 12th St in Philadelphia, Pa. They'll be open through the football playoffs as we hope to cheer on our team. Check out how AWESOME this place looks on the inside too: