Have you ever wondered if any of your old "stuff" is worth anything? I have. If you've like me, you're in luck. The Hamilton Township Public Library is hosting an appraisal event next week, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

The "What's it Worth" event will take place on Thursday, July 21st from 6pm - 8pm downstairs in the lower level of the library. Snacks will be served.

An appraiser with over 35 years of experience, Michael Ivankovic, will be there checking out your stuff. It's a FREE EVENT so you won't have to pay anything for him to do the evaluation.

There's limited space, so pre-register now by emailing Sue Martinez at SMartinez@hamiltonnj.com.

The first 40 people to sign up will be contacted to attend. There will be a wait list for those who miss the first 40 cutoff, incase there are cancellations or no-shows.

Look through your stuff and find something you've been wondering about. Each person can bring ONE item to be appraised.

Maybe it's the jewelry your grandmother left you when she passed. Maybe it's an antique you found at a yard sale. Maybe it's your great uncle's coin collection. Whatever it is, this is your chance to see if it's worth anything.

The Hamilton Township Public Library is located at 1 Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. Way.

Good luck. I hope it's worth a lot.

