Get Your Travis Scott Tickets Early With This Exclusive PST Presale Code

He has the number one album in the country right now, and he's coming to the Wells Fargo Center in Philly on December 1. It's safe to say that tickets to see Travis Scott's Astroworld Tour are going to be one of the hottest things in our area this fall, so we're hooking you up with access to an EXCLUSIVE presale for the concert.

The general ticket sale for the show begin Friday, but you can get your tickets beginning Thursday morning at 10 a.m. if you're as impatient as we are! All you have to do is follow this link and type in this keyword: RADIO

It's that simple. You'll be able to order your tickets before everyone else just for being a PST fan.

Plus, keep listen to the Afternoon Show with E on PST each day this week at 5 p.m. for your chance to win FREE TICKETS to the show.

As promised, we sent the presale code right to your phone with the PST app earlier today. Isn't that awesome? We have a TON of other exclusives coming to our app soon. So don't miss out on opportunities that you can't get anywhere else. Download the 94.5 PST app today, and tell your friends too!

Don't miss this concert, it's going to sell out and be AWESOME.