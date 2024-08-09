I never thought I'd see this happen.

One of the two ride piers on the Ocean City, New Jersey boardwalk is closing after 47 years.

Jay Gillian (who is also the town's mayor) just made the announcement on social media (Friday, August 9, 2024).

The letter to the pier's loyal guests reads in part:

"After 47 incredible years working on the Ocean City Boardwalk, I have little choice but to retire and close Gillian's Wonderland Pier and 6th Street Pizza & Grill, embarking on a new chapter in my life.

The 94 years of tradition at Gillian's amusements on the Boardwalk have been cherished by so many people, none more than me.

Its been my life, my legacy and my family. It's sad to let go.

I tried my best to sustain Wonderland for as long as possible - through increasingly difficult challenges each year. But, it's no longer a viable business."

Gillian said it's not closing immediately. It will remain open through Indian Summer Weekend (October), so book your stay now to use up those ride tickets that you were saving. Your kids will love it.

This makes me sad.

I can't imagine the Ocean City boardwalk without Wonderland pier. I've been making memories there since I was a teenager, screaming and laughing hysterically on the Himalya and the other rides.

Is it possible there will be a new owner or someone new to lease the space and get it up and running again? I hope so.

I'm sure this will make Castaway Cove, the other ride pier on the Ocean City boardwalk, more crowded.

Like I said, my family has visited Gillian's Wonderland Pier many, many times. I'm sure we'll be telling the stories for years to come. My children went on their first rides there.

Sniff, sniff.

Thanks for the wonderful memoires.

