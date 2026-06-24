Soon you'll have another airline option at Trenton-Mercer Airport.

Breeze Airways will fly out of Trenton-Mercer Airport starting in September

It was just announced on Wednesday (June 24) that Breeze Airlines, which first came on the airline scene in 2021, will be adding flights from Trenton-Mercer Airport starting in September, according to The Trentonian, joining other carriers, Frontier Airlines and Allegiant Air.

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Breeze Airways is known for it budget-friendly flights. Its website says it offers, "nonstop service between underserved routes across the U.S. at affordable fares."

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The destinations from TTN will be:

Charleston, South Carolina

Flights on Thursdays and Sunday starting September 20.

Fort Myers, Florida

Flights on Mondays and Fridays starting January 8.

Vero Beach, Florida

Flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting September 30.

There will also be a "Breeze Thru" routes to Fort Lauderdale on Thursdays and Sundays, starting September 20, which means there's one stop, but you don't have to get off the plane.

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Breeze has an "elevated onboard experience." You'll relax in a comfortable seat, enjoy snacks and drinks (for purchase or complimentary in Breeze Ascent), and inflight entertainment, when available, for free.

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Breeze Airways named Best Major Airline in North America

Breeze was named "Best Major Airline in North America" for 2026 by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX). It flies to more than 85 cities in America, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Costa Rica.

You can sign up to get Breezy Rewards. Check out how it works by clicking here. You'll earn BreezePoints with every purchase, which are sort of like frequent flier miles. Check out the details by clicking here.

Breeze Airways also began flying out of Atlantic City International Airport earlier this year. To see those new routes, click here.

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