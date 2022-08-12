One thing we know about around these parts - BAGELS! Especially where to get /good bagels.

And it looks like Marlton NJ just got another good one! This will definitely become one of your go-to breakfast/lunch on-the-go spots!

According to this Facebook community group, Goldberg's Original Bagels is now open in Marlton! Previously Bagelwich, they're located at 320 Evesboro-Medford Rd in the Village at the Greenes Shopping Center

The signage on the windows shows that they serve FRESH bagels and sandwiches with a coffee bar. Here's a good look at the inside, which is modern, crisp and welcoming! Sit-in, or grab your bite to-go!

And the food? A yummy variety of selections for any day!

Here you get breakfast wraps and sandwiches, croissants, omelets, muffins, crumb cake, lunch salads, specialty sandwiches and more!

There are other "Goldberg's Original Bagels" places out there, unrelated to this location, believe it or not. According to the post, this one is related to the other location in Westwood NJ.

And this location is by no means only bagel spot in this area! It's one of 6! Definitely a healthy variety of bagels to try here! For breakfast, lunch, coffee, or a quick pastry.

Check back on their website for more updates and details! You can also a picture of their full menu in their gallery. Click HERE.

What's your favorite bagel spot in NJ? Don't be afraid to drop your recommendations!

