Got a New Phone or Tablet? Install the Free 94.5 PST App Now
We here at 94.5 PST hope you all had a merry Christmas, happy Hanukkah and an overall joyous holiday season, however you celebrate it.
If Santa (or anyone else) was especially generous, you're reading this message on a new smartphone or tablet. Make sure you're getting EVERYTHING from 94.5 PST – including the latest from Chris & the Crew, the latest entertainment news, contests, the best celebrity gossip, local news you need, alerts & more – with the 94.5 PST app.
Our favorite features:
• Listen to 94.5 PST any time, anywhere (including in the background)
• Instant Access to win BIG with 94.5 PST’s contests
• The latest fun from Chris & the Crew
• Instant breaking news alerts from Hollywood with the latest gossip
• Weather & local breaking news alerts that matter most to YOU
• Submit photos, videos, and audio to your favorite PST DJs
• Call and chat with the 94.5 PST studio right from the app
• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto support
• Share anything from WPST.com via Facebook or Twitter
• Save articles for reading later (supports offline viewing)
• AirPlay for wireless streaming from iOS devices
All that's from the free 94.5 PST app. Install it now, and have a very happy New Year.