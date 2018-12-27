Got a New Phone or Tablet? Install the Free 94.5 PST App Now

We here at 94.5 PST hope you all had a merry Christmas, happy Hanukkah and an overall joyous holiday season, however you celebrate it.

If Santa (or anyone else) was especially generous, you're reading this message on a new smartphone or tablet. Make sure you're getting EVERYTHING from 94.5 PST – including the latest from Chris & the Crew, the latest entertainment news, contests, the best celebrity gossip, local news you need, alerts & more – with the 94.5 PST app.

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All that's from the free 94.5 PST app. Install it now, and have a very happy New Year.