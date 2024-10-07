UPDATED INFO AT 7:00 PM: Gracie has now postponed Tuesday night's Philadelphia show.

Fans were devastated to learn on Sunday evening that pop star Gracie Abrams would NOT be performing that evening in New York City.

So now we’re wondering: will her Philly show still happen?

Gracie Abrams shared the news on her social media accounts around 4 p.m. on Sunday that she was forced to cancel her sold out show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, by doctor’s orders.

The "Close To You" singer was scheduled to hit the stage in New York City just a few hours later.

“‘I’ve just been informed by my doctor that I can’t perform tonight due to vocal injury,” the message opened. “I’m devastated and rushed to disappoint you.”

Gracie acknowledged her dedicated fans who had made sacrifices with work, travel, etc. to line up outside of the arena, but said they’ll announced a rescheduled date “as soon as possible," which as of Monday afternoon had not been announced.

“I would do anything be there tonight — please know that,” she wrote.

Will Gracie Abrams Postpone Her Philly Show?

So now we’re wondering: what does this mean for her next show? That show, of course, is scheduled to go down Tuesday (October 8) at The Met in Philadelphia. After all, there’s a lot of buzz about the show because it’s been sold out for MONTHS.

Unfortunately, at this time we don’t have any updates on the show. We’ve reached out to our industry partners who have not been able to provide an update at this time.

Of course, as we all know these kinds of situations are fluid so anything is possible.

In the meantime, it was abundantly clear that Gracie was devastated to have to had canceled Sunday night’s show. She’s coming toward the end of her solo tour, which wraps later this week in Portland, ME.

Gracie then hits the road as an opening for the remained of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, which resumes on October 18 in Miami, FL.

We'll keep you updated as soon as we hear any official updates.