I've got some exciting news for you. A new ramen restaurant is now open in Quaker Bridge Mall.

The Grand Opening is today (Thursday, November 3, 2022)

Who doesn't love ramen? I lived on it in college. Lol. From what I'm hearing this is some really great ramen.

The place is called Ramen Nagomi. It's located on the lower level of the mall, near center court, next to Dunkin'.

There are places for you to sit and eat inside the new restaurant, as well as in the mall area in front of the restaurant.

They offer a big menu. The ramen choices include Miso Crab, Chicken Shio, Nagomi Shoyu. You can check out the rest here.

There are small dishes that include Edamame, Pork Floss Bao, Rock Shrimp Tempura, Fried Gyoza, Hiyashi Wakame Seaweed Salad, Cucumber Sunomono Salad and more.

The Rice Bowls look good. Make sure to give the Mentaiko Don and Chicken Karaage Don a try. There are more...click here to check them out.

Then of course, there's ramen. There's a big variety. Click here to see the menu. The Truffle Butter was voted #1 ramen in New Jersey by NJ.com food critics.

There are two vegetarian ramen choices...the spicy miso and vegetarian curry. There's also a gluten free option...order the vegetarian curry with rice instead of noodles.

Ramen Nagomi has two other locations in Freehold and New Brunswick.

The hours of the new Quaker Bridge Mall location are:

Monday - 11:30am - 8pm

Tuesday - Closed

Wednesday and Thursday - 11:30am - 8pm

Friday - 11:30am - 9pm

Saturday - 11:30am - 9pm

Sunday - 12pm - 6pm

Check out the website here.

